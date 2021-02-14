AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

AZN opened at GBX 7,471 ($97.61) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,476.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,062.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The company has a market capitalization of £98.07 billion and a PE ratio of 39.32. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

