AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.75-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.95.

Shares of AZN opened at $51.69 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a positive rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

