Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $204,000 Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Meritor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,338 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Meritor by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTOR opened at $32.71 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $395,925.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,110 shares in the company, valued at $15,845,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

