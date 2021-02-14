Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 557,586 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 557,586 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.40% of Recro Pharma worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 140.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 36.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 106,094 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 60.0% in the third quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of REPH opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.25. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $59,691.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

