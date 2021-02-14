Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 10,357 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $177.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

