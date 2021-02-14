Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

Antero Resources stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

