Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $138,000 Investment in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lannett by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lannett by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Lannett by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lannett by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 382,804 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $271.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

