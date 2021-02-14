Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,764 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $144.63 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

