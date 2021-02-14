Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Million

Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce sales of $2.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $10.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 million to $16.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.78 million, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $140.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $11.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.67. The company had a trading volume of 351,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 269,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

