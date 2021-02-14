Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asahi Kasei’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Asahi Kasei from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

AHKSY stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

