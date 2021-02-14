Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Perspecta by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 11.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Perspecta by 12.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 95.4% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

