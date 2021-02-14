Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,624,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,827,000 after purchasing an additional 556,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,727,000 after purchasing an additional 480,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 196,966 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,026,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 171,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.