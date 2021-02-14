Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $588,887.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,397 shares of company stock worth $2,288,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

