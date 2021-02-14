Arizona State Retirement System Sells 309 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Trupanion by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Trupanion by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $378,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 20,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,427,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,017. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2,695.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

