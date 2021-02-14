Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,130 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CIT Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CIT Group during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CIT Group by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in CIT Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT opened at $45.26 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIT. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.