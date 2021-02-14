Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 18.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

