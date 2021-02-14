Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,838,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,796,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 1.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,696,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,275 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,036,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $52.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,273.32, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

