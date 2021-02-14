Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

