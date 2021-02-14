ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from $10.75 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.71. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

