ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$9.50 at TD Securities

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.96.

Shares of ARX opened at C$7.90 on Friday. ARC Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.42 and a twelve month high of C$8.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

