Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.42.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

