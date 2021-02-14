Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Up 55%

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) shares traded up 55% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 221,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 60,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Science Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment.

