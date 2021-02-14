Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.5% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 14,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 240,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

