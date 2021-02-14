Angela Harper Sells 4,500 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) EVP Angela Harper sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $128,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Angela Harper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veritex alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Angela Harper sold 2,348 shares of Veritex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $66,166.64.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.