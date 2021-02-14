AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) COO Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

ANAB opened at $35.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

