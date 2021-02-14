Analysts Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) PT at $44.00

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $642,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $299,000.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

