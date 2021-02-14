Analysts Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) PT at $63.29

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $77.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in EOG Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.