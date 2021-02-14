Analysts Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

VIST stock remained flat at $$2.80 during trading on Friday. 1,596,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $244.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

