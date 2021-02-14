Analysts Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Stride posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

NYSE:LRN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Boston Partners raised its stake in Stride by 9,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,330,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stride by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 437,648 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at about $11,010,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stride by 820.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 301,701 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

