Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.29. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

ORA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

