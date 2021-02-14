Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce sales of $10.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.64 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $43.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.28 billion to $44.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $49.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 37,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 40,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG lifted its position in NIKE by 5,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Invictus RG now owns 4,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $142.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.19. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

