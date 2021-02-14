Analysts Expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will post $19.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $25.20 million. Athenex posted sales of $34.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $142.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $147.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $150.47 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $168.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Athenex.

Get Athenex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Athenex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of Athenex stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.