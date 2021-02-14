Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post $15.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the highest is $28.75 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $9.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $83.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $96.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $104.88 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $176.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCUS stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.00. 689,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,609. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.26.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.