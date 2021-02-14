Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post $15.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the highest is $28.75 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $9.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $83.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $96.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $104.88 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $176.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of RCUS stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.00. 689,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,609. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.26.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.
Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.