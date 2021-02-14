Analysts Expect Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anchiano Therapeutics’ earnings. Anchiano Therapeutics posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anchiano Therapeutics.

Get Anchiano Therapeutics alerts:

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANCN traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $4.25. 1,119,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.93. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

About Anchiano Therapeutics

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anchiano Therapeutics (ANCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.