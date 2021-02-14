Analysts Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
