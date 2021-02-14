Analysts Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.