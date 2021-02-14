Analysts Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce sales of $154.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.34 million to $160.70 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $140.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $621.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.06 million to $638.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $634.67 million, with estimates ranging from $612.64 million to $656.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 409,183 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The RMR Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 181,338 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 284,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 20,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.