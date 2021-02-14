Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.55 Million

Analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post $120.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.90 million and the highest is $123.20 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $135.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $490.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $477.70 million to $502.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $492.70 million, with estimates ranging from $477.90 million to $507.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

