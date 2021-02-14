Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.13 Million

Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report $436.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $423.60 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $224.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OPKO Health.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,275,804. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

