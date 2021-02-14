Analysts Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,617,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,414,153. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

