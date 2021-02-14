Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report $42.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.23 billion and the highest is $43.81 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $33.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $189.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $225.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $222.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $262.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,843.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,670.72. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

