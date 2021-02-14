Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.73, but opened at $14.60. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 396,500 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,751,391.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,369. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after buying an additional 908,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,926,000 after buying an additional 2,768,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,359,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,680,000 after buying an additional 274,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after buying an additional 317,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after buying an additional 139,270 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

