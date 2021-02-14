American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 110,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $190,772,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $296,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $352,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $30,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $32.79 on Friday. American Well has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

