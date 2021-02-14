American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the January 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AMS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 358,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,661. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.58.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
