American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the January 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 358,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,661. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 1,908.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

