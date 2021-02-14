American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the January 14th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LIACF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. 3,748,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,744. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. American Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

