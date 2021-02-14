American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the January 14th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LIACF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. 3,748,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,744. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. American Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $3.32.
American Lithium Company Profile
