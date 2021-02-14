American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

AXP stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.62. 2,873,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,528. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

