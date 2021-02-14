American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Stock Holdings Increased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 493.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KORP opened at $52.85 on Friday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.