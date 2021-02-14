Ameren Co. (AEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on March 31st

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Ameren has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

