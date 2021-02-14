AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 632.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

UHAL stock opened at $500.24 on Friday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $519.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.11.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

