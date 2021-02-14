Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) traded up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.01. 821,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 350,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $733.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $274,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 210.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

