ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.10. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.